Red Sox Expected to Get Righty Spark Plug Back vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox will begin one of their most important series of the season on Thursday and the current hope is that the club will get a big piece back for the lineup.

Boston's offense has been notably lacking pop. On Tuesday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Romy González is "targeting" Saturday as his potential season debut after missing the entire season to this point.

"Romy González says he is targeting Saturday vs. Yankees for his season debut. Hip is fine and he’s getting ABs rest of week in Worcester," Cotillo wrote.

González underwent shoulder surgery back in March. He has been working his way back, but dealt with a hip flexor issue during his rehab stint. González's ultimate return to the lineup will be big for Boston. Last season, he had a career year. He played in 96 games and slashed .305/.343/.483 with an .826 OPS, nine homers, and 53 RBIs. His nine homers, 53 RBIs, .305 batting average, .343 on-base percentage, .483 slugging percentage, and .826 OPS were all career highs.

The Red Sox Are Going To Get A Piece Back

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the Injured List, the Red Sox need another right-handed bat desperately. Fortunately, González could be that guy as soon as Saturday against the Yankees. Boston can't afford to stack up many more losses if it wants to turn this season around and avoid a fire sale.

González can help this lineup and give it a boost in the short term. Arguably, relying too heavily and betting on the return of González is yet another sign of poor roster construction, but that isn't the point right now. Boston needs a boost and González can easily fill in at second base with Kiner-Falefa on the shelf.

The Red Sox hit a new rock bottom this season on Monday with a walk-off loss against the Colorado Rockies. The Red Sox need something positive and fortunately, the imminent return of González is at least a step in that direction. Boston has been snakebitten by injuries all season to this point. The biggest examples of injuries for Boston are Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, but losing González has been a hit to the depth for a team that hasn't been able to afford the losses.

Boston needs a boost. Hopefully, González can help to right the ship for a club that desperately needs some sort of spark.