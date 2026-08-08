Roman Anthony Watch Takes Another Major Turn for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are inching closer and closer to being whole.

Despite the fact that the Red Sox have dominated in the standings since the end of June, they haven't been even close to full strength. Roman Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4. Garrett Crochet hasn't played in a game since April 25. Beyond these two, the Red Sox are missing guys like Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Trevor Story, and Triston Casas, among others.

That's a lot of talent on the shelf, and yet the Red Sox have been able to put together potentially the most dominant run in Boston history. The 2026 Red Sox tied the club's franchise record with 15 straight wins and became the first team in franchise history to win at least 30 of 35 games.

Roman Anthony Is Trending In The Right Direction

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last week or so, both Anthony and Crochet have finally made progress towards a return as well. Anthony started hitting and Crochet started throwing. Two successes. When it comes to Anthony, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy had another positive update on Friday and shared that he started hitting off a machine with more velocity, as shared by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

"Roman Anthony started hitting off a machine today (I.e., higher velocity). Tracy: 'All things are positive right now,'" Speier wrote.

Before Anthony landed on the Injured List, he was slashing .229/.354/.321 with a .675 OPS, one home run and five RBIs in 30 games played. That wasn't where anyone expected him to be, but he was finally starting to find his groove just before landing on the Injured List. He slashed .269/.345/.346 in his final seven games before landing on the Injured List.

When Anthony returns, he's going to be a game-changer for a lineup that has already turned its season around. Because of Anthony's long absence, it's easy to forget the expectations that he entered the season with. There were some out there who even projected Anthony to go out and win the 2026 American League MVP Award. Now, of course, that isn't going to happen this year. But that's how highly he is viewed around the league.

If he can return and look like he did last season, all of a sudden Boston is going to be even more dangerous in its push for the playoffs.

A few months ago, Boston looked like one of the worst teams in the league. Now, Boston is playing like the best and is going to get even better. This team is starting to look like one that not only will make the playoffs, but could make a very deep run.