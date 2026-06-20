Red Sox Seeking Clarity as Isiah Kiner-Falefa Goes for MRI

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the unluckiest teams in baseball this season so far.

Right when there's a bit of optimism, more bad news has piled in for the organization this season. Last weekend, the Red Sox finally won a series at Fenway Park again by taking down the Texas Rangers in two of three games. It was a step in the right direction, but then the Red Sox got swept in a three-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Friday, Boston bounced back and took down the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners, 6-2. It was a good game for the club and was a much-needed win against a good team. On Saturday, more nerve-wracking news surfaced. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Red Sox utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa is set to undergo an MRI on his sore left forearm. On the bright side, Healey said that Kiner-Falefa doesn't believe it's a "big deal."

"Isiah Kiner-Falefa is getting an MRI on his sore left forearm today, he said. It has bothered him for more than two weeks, but got worse Friday after a long flight to Seattle. He doesn’t believe it to be a big deal," Healey wrote.

The Red Sox Are Waiting For Answers

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While this is true, there certainly are still some nerves here until the Red Sox make an announcement. Boston has dealt with injuries all season to this point and a handful of them were initially not expected to be bad, only for that to be the case. That certainly has been the case with Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, for example. The hope for both was that they would be alright after a few days, but that hasn't been the case.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Anthony Seigler wasn't in Triple-A Worcester's lineup on Saturday as a potential option to replace Kiner-Falefa if the veteran needs a stint on the Injured List.

"Anthony Seigler isn’t in Worcester’s lineup today so he would seem to be the potential call-up if Isiah Kiner-Falefa needs an injured list stint," Cotillo wrote.

Anthony Seigler isn’t in Worcester’s lineup today so he would seem to be the potential call-up if Isiah Kiner-Falefa needs an injured list stint. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 20, 2026

Losing Kiner-Falefa would be a brutal blow for Boston. He has made him invaluable to this team. The club has been bad overall offensively, but Kiner-Falefa is slashing .277/.344/.361 with a .705 OPS in 47 games played. He's at 1.3 wins above replacement as well.

With Trevor Story out and Marcelo Mayer over at shortstop, Kiner-Falefa has gotten plenty of looks at second base and has filled in elsewhere as needed. At this point, his bat is not one Boston can lose.