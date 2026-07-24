Red Sox Deadline Rumors Now Include Giants' Matt Chapman

There is just over one week to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and at this point, it would be a shock if the Boston Red Sox didn't make a splash.

Boston finds itself three games above .500 heading into a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The Red Sox are right in the thick of the American League playoff race and rumors have already begun around guys who interest the organization. For example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported on Thursday that Boston has interest in Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post also reported that teams have called the San Francisco Giants about Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Rafael Devers and specifically noted that Chapman could fit the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, or, of course, the Red Sox.

The Red Sox Need A Bat

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Giants have received calls on all their available nine-figure veterans — Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Rafael Devers," Heyman wrote. "But teams are reluctant to take big money considering CBA uncertainty and ownership interest in a cap. Chapman could fit the Yankees, Phillies or Red Sox. (The Yankees don’t love the $108 million to go, though)."

Chapman is another intriguing trade candidate, although he does have a glaring flaw: his contract. Chapman is 33 years old and has four seasons left on his six-year, $151 million deal that will pay him just over $25 million per year.

This season, he's slashing .235/.324/.368 with a .692 OPS, seven homers and 42 RBIs. As elite as he is defensively, the Red Sox don't need to go out and add a player getting over $100 million over the next four years with a .692 OPS. Plus, Caleb Durbin has come into his own over at the hot corner. There are plenty of players the Red Sox should be looking into acquiring, but Chapman isn't the best fit at this time.

Of the group of three expensive players getting interest from the Giants (Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers), arguably both Adames and Devers would actually make more sense for the lineup. Adames plays shortstop, which is a position the club reportedly is eyeing. Devers certainly isn't likely to return, but his bat is the type Boston is missing.

The rumors are just starting to heat up. There will be plenty more over the next week.