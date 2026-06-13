Red Sox Fan Favorite Nearing Long-Awaited Return to Boston

The Boston Red Sox earned one of their best wins of the season on Friday night and it sounds like a reinforcement could be on his way back to the team as well.

On Friday, the Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and came out on top, 10-1. It was a much-needed win and now the Red Sox are 11 games under .500 at 28-39. The win came just a few days after Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that changes would be on the way and the team would have to "pivot" if Boston isn't able to turn its season around imminently.

Well, on the Friday, the Red Sox took a step in the right direction. Plus, Tim Healey of The Boston Glob reported that utility man Romy González will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday with Double-A Portland and the expectation is that he'll need 30 plate appearances before coming back up to the big leagues.

The Red Sox Are Going To Get A Boost

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) gets a base hit in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Romy González will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, he said," Healey wrote. "He is allowed up to 20 days but doesn’t intend to take that long. He is looking for about 30 plate appearances before returning to the majors."

Boston can use all of the help that it can get on offense right now. González was a key cog for the Red Sox's lineup last season, especially at first base, and had the best season of his career. He slashed .305/.343/.483 with an .826 OPS, nine homers, 53 RBIs, and 23 doubles in 96 games played. He was a 2.1-WAR player. If the Red Sox are going to be getting that version of González back, then the club will certainly be getting a much-needed boost.

Now, getting González back will not be all the Red Sox need to really get this offense going, but he would be a step in the right direction. Right now, the Red Sox are dealing with injuries left and right with Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet being the most prominent. It shouldn't be understated how important González was to the team last year. When Triston Casas went down he filled in at first base very well. He can also play all over the infield. This is the exact type of news this team needs right now.