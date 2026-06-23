Red Sox Get Best Triston Casas News They've Had in Months

Things aren't going well for the Boston Red Sox right now, to say the least.

Every time things seem to be starting to take a turn for the better, another wrench gets thrown at the club and more struggles pop up. Boston had a great series over the weekend in which it took two out of three games against the Seattle Mariners on the road. On Monday, the Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies with the hope that this could be a real turning point in a bad season. Instead, the Red Sox blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and dropped to 31-45 on the season.

A disaster, to say the least.

There's a lot of negativity out there right now around Boston, to say the least. While this is the case, let's take a second and look at a bit of positive news. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported over the weekend that Triston Casas has begun a hitting progression.

"Triston Casas, more than 2 1/2 months removed from an abdominal strain, is making his way through the early stages of a hitting progression: hitting off a tee and soft toss," Healey wrote.

The Red Sox Slugger Is Progressing

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Now, that doesn't mean he's going to return tomorrow. For Casas, he has had unlucky injuries left and right. Last season, his campaign was cut short after 29 games after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee. Throughout Spring Training, he worked his way back and fortunately didn't re-injure his knee, but suffered an abdominal strain that has had him on the shelf.

Beginning a hitting progression is just the first step. He'll have to advance to facing live pitching and then eventually playing in games — and likely will need a lot of game action — before there's even a chance of consideration of coming up to the big league club.

With how the Red Sox's offense has operated this season, a healthy Casas would be a welcome sight. If he could get back into game action before the season is completely lost, it wouldn't hurt to see him as the club's designated hitter and see if he could spark the offense. Boston's offense lacks power and is tied for 27th with just 221 walks. Casas can add power and has shown, when healthy, he has a great eye at the plate as well.

Again, don't expect Casas to return tomorrow, or anything like that. But this is progress.