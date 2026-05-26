Red Sox Get Good Garrett Crochet News Amid Shoulder Recovery

The Boston Red Sox have been missing Garrett Crochet since April 25 after he was placed on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation.

Crochet has been inching his way back and it feels like Tuesday finally was a much-needed break-through. There have been various updates throughout this process, but on Tuesday, Boston got its best one yet. Crochet was finally able to throw against live hitters for the first time since he landed on the Injured List.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported the news on X and noted that he'll need at least one, and likely multiple, more outings before he can return to the mound for the club in a game.

The Red Sox Got Some Good News On Tuessday

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"Garrett Crochet threw one inning of live batting practice today. Another box checked. He’ll need at least one — and probably multiple, I’d say — additional such outings before he is activated," Healey wrote.

This can't be glossed over. This is the most positive update that has been out there since Crochet first landed on the Injured List. Crochet made it clear earlier in the month that his hope is that he will not need a minor league rehab assignment.

"As of right now, I don’t intend on taking (a rehab assignment),” Crochet said earlier in May. “Those decisions are above me but I hope I won’t need one. ... We’re trying to win games, so I’d rather not waste innings on a rehab assignment when I feel like I can contribute.”

If that holds true, then that means that we could see Crochet back on the mound for Boston in the not-so-distant future. He has an inning against live hitters under his belt. It will be a few days before his next appearance at the very least. But then we should have a better idea of what his next steps are. All in all, Crochet is progressing and that should be a scary thought for the other clubs in the American League East. If he gets through without any soreness, then we should see a longer outing his next time on the mound.

Then, anything could happen. Crochet made it clear that he didn't want to go on a minor league rehab assignment, but that was a few weeks ago. In a perfect world, he'll be back as soon as possible over the next few weeks. His time is coming.