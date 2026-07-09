Corey Seager an Option for Red Sox? Boston Reportedly Had Interest

The Boston Red Sox need a power bat and it sounds like there's at least a chance that an elite option could be available this summer.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that this summer is a bit of a "last call" for the Texas Rangers to trade five-time All-Star Corey Seager and that if they struggle over the next few weeks, it's something that could be considered. Also, he reported that the Red Sox showed interest in Seager this past offseason.

"When it comes to the possibility of the Texas Rangers trading shortstop Corey Seager, the deadline represents something of a last call," Rosenthal wrote. "The Rangers don’t want to part with Seager, mind you. They want to get him healthy and make a legitimate run at the postseason. But if they sputter over the next three-plus weeks, the idea of moving Seager will at least warrant internal discussion. ...

"A number of clubs, including the Boston Red Sox, asked the Rangers about Seager last offseason, sources with knowledge of the conversations said."

Should The Red Sox Call The Rangers About Corey Seager?

Jun 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play against Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ernie Clement (not pictured) first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosenthal reported that the Rangers made it clear this past offseason that they would need to be "overwhelmed" to get a Seager deal done. But he has responded with a bad season, by his standards. He's slashing .182/.292/.374 with a .667 OPS, 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 51 games played. He was placed on the Injured List on July 1. Boston has the type of farm system that could meet an asking price. Plus, Rosenthal acknowledged that if the Rangers end up deciding to move Seager, they will likely have to pay down some of the money remaining on his 10-year, $325 million deal.

In early June, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Boston was telling teams it was looking for offense and was willing to take on money. Over the last two weeks, the Red Sox have turned things around and have won 10 of their last 12 games and entered the day on Thursday just three games out of a playoff spot.

Seager is a bit nerve-wracking as a target because he has five seasons left on his deal and will make just over $31 million per year. But that doesn't mean that the Red Sox shouldn't consider him.

The Red Sox have seen struggles at the shortstop position with injuries to Trevor Story. Seager has dealt with a fair share of injuries of his own. But it's important to note that when he's on the field, he's the exact type of bat the Red Sox need. Even though his numbers may not show it this year, last year he was a 6.1-WAR player in just 102 games played. That's hard to do in that sample size. He slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 homers, 19 doubles and 50 RBIs.

If the Rangers make him available and pay down some of the deal, Seager is someone Boston should consider again. If Texas isn't willing to pay down some of the deal, maybe not so much at that point. It's known that the Red Sox previously had interest in Seager. Should they again? If they keep winning, he's worth a conversation.