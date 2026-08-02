Angels Reported Zach Neto Asking Price Is Absurd for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are looking to add another piece, or two, before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. One name that has come up is Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels.

While this is the case, the Angels' asking price for the young infielder arguably is unrealistic at this point. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Los Angeles is looking for a package headlined by Boston No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias, along with other prospects as well.

"With two days until the deadline, the Sox continued to face a significant asking price from the Angels in their ongoing talks about shortstop Zach Neto. The Angels seek shortstop Franklin Arias, a source said, to headline a package that would include other prospects," Healey wrote.

What Will Boston Do Next?

Jul 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neto is a very good player. There's no denying that fact. Neto is 25 years old and has three more seasons of control and entered the 2026 season after back-to-back seasons with over 5.0 wins above replacement. So far this season, he's slashing .230/.320/.427 with a .747 OPS, 19 homers and 46 RBIs. Those numbers are very solid, but he's also leading the league with 153 strikeouts in 108 games played. He's seen his batting average drop from .257 last year, to .230 this season.

Again, Neto is a very good player. But asking for Arias, plus other prospects is far too high of an ask. Arias is one step away from the big leagues and is slashing .310/.398/.578 with a .976 OPS, 21 homers and 59 RBIs in 82 games across Double-A and Triple-A. He's played in just seven Triple-A games and already has two homers.

He is just 20 years old and is the real deal. Plus, he has significantly more years of control than Neto does. The fact that Los Angeles would want him, plus more, is too high of a price for Boston to actually consider. The Los Angeles Dodgers just got two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and didn't have to give up their No. 1 prospect. Of course, Skubal is a rental. But he is still one of the best pitchers on the planet.

Neto has never even earned an All-Star nod. If someone like CJ Abrams or Elly De La Cruz is available, start an offer with Arias and go from there. Not for Neto. He'd be a good pickup, but not for this ask from Los Angeles.