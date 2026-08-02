Red Sox Made Surprise Push for Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz

The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't messing around at all ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston keeps finding ways to win games, including two straight against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and currently sits at 59-51 on the season. It wasn't long ago that the Red Sox were 14-games under .500 with trade rumors swirling about various veterans who could be on the move. Now, Boston actually has the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and a four-game lead over the Minnesota Twins, who have the No. 3 spot.

A miracle turnaround, to say the least.

With the trade deadline coming on Aug. 3, Boston has been shopping for talent and already brought Curtis Mead in by trading Connelly Early away. The club is aiming higher, though. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Boston actually spoke to the Cincinnati Reds about two-time All-Star Elly De La Cruz, although things didn't work out.

The Red Sox Should Call Cincinnati Again

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) waves to a young fan calling his name after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox had discussions with the Cincinnati Reds about Elly De La Cruz, but couldn’t match up," McAdam wrote. "The Reds aren’t inclined to move de la Cruz, but are willing to at least listen to teams who might meet their admittedly high asking price.

"According to a league source, the Red Sox offered a package mostly made up of prospects for de la Cruz, 24. The offer wasn’t enough to tempt the Reds, who were more interested in young major leaguers."

De La Cruz is the exact type of player the Red Sox should continue calling about through the deadline. If a deal is unable to get done, he's the player you call about the second the season ends ahead of the 2027 season.

De La Cruz is a five-tool player and is just 24 years old. Right now, he's slashing .276/.355/.503 with an .857 OPS, 18 homers, 48 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and 18 doubles in 91 games played. De La Cruz is one of the best overall players in baseball, in general. Plus, he's under team control through the 2029 season.

There have been rumors out there that the Red Sox are looking at the shortstop position and that No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias could be on the block for the right price. If the Red Sox are going to trade Arias, it shouldn't be for someone like Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels. Some package starting with Arias and multiple starting pitchers, plus more, should be considered if the Reds are even slightly open to the idea of moving De La Cruz.

It's not often players of his caliber and at his age are talked about as potential trade chips. Boston should be all in.