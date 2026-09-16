Red Sox Have Awkward Roster Decision Looming With Romy Gonzalez

Romy Gonzalez seemed like a staple of the Boston Red Sox's offensive attack plan just a year ago. Now, with the playoffs looming, it's become difficult to see where he fits into the picture.

Having been demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 4, Gonzalez has been patiently waiting his turn. The Red Sox are used to having at least one right-handed bat on the roster who primarily gets his looks against left-handed pitchers, but Jahmai Jones has usurped that role from Gonzalez at least temporarily.

With 14 position players on the current active roster and likely 14 joining the Red Sox for the American League Wild Card Series in two weeks, there's an interesting conversation to have about Gonzalez now that the 30-year-old is having a hot month of September in Triple-A. Where will that conversation lead?

Is Gonzalez a legitimate threat to crack playoff roster?

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) takes batting practice before game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez batted near the top of the order for the Red Sox down the stretch last year whenever there was a lefty on the mound. But he also turned out to be battling a shoulder injury that necessitated surgery at the beginning of spring training and delayed his return to the majors until the end of June.

When he did make his season debut, Gonzalez recently admitted that he rushed his rehab, which might reasonably have thrown his swing out of whack against major league quality pitching. He went 12-for-65 with only one home run and a .572 OPS in his 19 major league games before his demotion.

“Where the team was at and all the injuries we had, it was my plan to kind of rush back and be up there,” Gonzalez said, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Obviously, hindsight’s 20/20.”

Now, with the Triple-A season coming to an end this weekend, Gonzalez has to know he might not make it back to the majors at all. But he's got the right attitude about the entire situation, seemingly.

“I’m ready whenever my name’s called,” Gonzalez said, per Smith.

If the Red Sox were going to put Gonzalez on the playoff roster, he'd likely have to displace either Connor Wong or Mickey Gasper. Nate Eaton, the current odd man out, should be replaced by Ceddanne Rafaela by the end of the week.