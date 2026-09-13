Red Sox Make Highly Anticipated Willson Contreras Roster Move

For the first time in the month of September, the Boston Red Sox will have their best hitter.

First baseman Willson Contreras last played on Aug. 30, in the Red Sox's disastrous 16-1 loss to the New York Yankees. He'd been gritting through a long list of injuries for the entire summer, and the left hamstring strain he was booked on the injured list for was probably the most concerning thing on his ledger.

But after looking greatly improved during his baserunning drills earlier this week, it was only a matter of time before Contreras returned from the 10-day IL. On Sunday, the Red Sox got their star back.

Contreras returns from injured list for Royals finale

Aug 28, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) at bat against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Red Sox's official social media account, Contreras was activated from the injrued list on Sunday. Infielder Anthony Seigler, who left Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a wrist injury, was placed on the 10-day injured list to clear a spot on the 28-man roster.

It's hard to overstate the impact Contreras has had on the season as a whole. He was in a bit of a slump before the Red Sox decided to give him this break, but his .900 OPS still ranks fifth in all of baseball among qualified hitters. His 26 home runs and 79 RBIs also lead the team entering Sunday.

Of course, Contreras' injured list stint couldn't happen without a little controversy. On Saturday night, he made waves on the internet for giving up on an at-bat after an umpire in Double-A wouldn't allow him to take a timeout to re-apply pine tar.

Willson Contreras gave up on an at-bat after the umpire didn't let him get more pine tar. He also threw his bat back at home plate as he walked away after striking out



Contreras is on a rehab assignment with the Red Sox's Double-A Portland Sea Dogs



(via @joebaileysports) pic.twitter.com/OeKZ5rm0QI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2026

But assuming Contreras elects to swing in each of his at-bats moving forward, he'll be a huge addition to the lineup with just two weeks left in the regular season. And at the end of next week, the Red Sox should also get their other injured All-Star back in Ceddanne Rafaela.

With Contreras back in the cleanup spot and playing first base against the Royals on Sunday, the Red Sox's magic number to clinch a spot in the playoffs stood at only seven.