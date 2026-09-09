Kristian Campbell, Romy González Still Waiting on Red Sox Promotion

On Tuesday night, there was a bit of buzz on social media about two Boston Red Sox fan favorites down in Triple-A: Kristian Campbell and Romy González.

Both Campbell and González have been red-hot for Triple-A Worcester. When it comes to Campbell, the 24-year-old has slashed .375/.447/.719 with a 1.166 OPS, three home runs, 11 RBIs, five walks and two doubles over his last nine games played. González has been even better. Over his last 15 games, the 30-year-old has slashed .421/.477/.649 with a 1.126 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBIs, seven walks, four doubles and 11 runs scored.

The reason why fans started talking about both of these guys on Tuesday night was because of the fact that both were removed early from Worcester's contest against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

This immediately got the fanbase's attention and had some thinking promotion. But that isn't the case. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported that both were removed for precautionary injury reasons, rather than big league promotions.

Changes Aren't Coming Right Now

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Romy González (arm) and Kristian Campbell (toe) were both removed from the WooSox game due to minor soreness and precautionary reasons," Smith wrote on X.

There you have it, Red Sox fans. While this doesn't mean that González and Campbell won't get called up at some point before the season comes to a close, it isn't the case right now.

When it comes to González, the Red Sox have a lot of guys who play similar roles. He's a lefty killer who can play all over the field. When he was activated from the Injured List earlier in the summer, he struggled, which is why he was sent down to Triple-A in July.

Jahmai Jones is the Red Sox's biggest lefty killer right now. Eli White is the Red Sox's depth outfielder. In the infield, Boston has had Nick Sogard getting consistent looks with Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa more in depth roles. Mickey Gasper has also been used in multiple ways, but he's also the club's hottest overall hitter.

There isn't a lot of wiggle room right now, barring injuries. For González to get back to the big leagues, the most likely path seems to be if Monasterio mightily struggles from the plate. But he also has been in the majors all year and has helped this team. For Campbell, he needs a consistent role. Nate Eaton was just promoted to the big leagues — and not Campbell — with Ceddanne Rafaela on the Injured List because of that idea.

González arguably has a clearer path back to the majors right now than Campbell, but neither are coming right now.