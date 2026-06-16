Red Sox Have Chance to Correct Biggest Rafael Devers Mistake

The Boston Red Sox made one of the most surprising moves in recent team history last season by trading third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Kyle Harrison Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

This is a deal that has been a massive miss for both sides. Devers hasn't been as good in San Francisco as he was in Boston. So far this season, he's slashing .235/.293/.413 with a .706 OPS, nine homers, 33 RBIs, and 21 doubles in 72 games played. On the other hand, the Red Sox have since traded Harrison, Hicks and Tibbs away. Harrison is a Cy Young Award contender with the Milwaukee Brewers, Hicks is a member of the Chicago White Sox, and Tibbs is tearing it up over in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system after Botson traded him for a few weeks of a then-struggling Dustin May.

A year later, it's safe to say that this was a bad deal for both sides. But, what if the two sides could hit reset? On Monday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Giants are "open" to trade offers for their three highest-paid position players, including Devers.

Should The Red Sox Call San Francisco?

Jun 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray," Olney reported.

It just so happens that the Red Sox are a team that needs more pop in the middle of the order. Devers' bat obviously would solve that problem. Now, this isn't to say any move is unlikely. In fact, it should be considered very unlikely that the Red Sox are going to undo one of their most surprising moves just a year later. But it should at least be considered. If there was a way to bring Devers back to town without covering his entire contract, that would be something worth considering. It would not be worth considering if the Giants didn't pick up any of his deal.

Right now, Devers has seven years left on his 10-year, $313.5 million deal. The Red Sox have been open about their need for another power bat and the fact that they are looking around to make a move. With Devers clearly available, it's at least an idea worth considering by Boston at this point.