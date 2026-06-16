Red Sox Have Golden Opportunity to Reunite With 2018 World Series Champ

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best overall bullpens in baseball, but that doesn't mean that the club shouldn't be looking for other options to add depth to the franchise.

On Monday, one option became available that Red Sox fans will be familiar with. Old friend Drew Pomeranz was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, per the club.

"Angels transactions: Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kerry. Recalled RHP José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake. Placed RHP Grayson Rodriguez (low back inflammation) on 15-day IL. Designated LHP Drew Pomeranz for assignment," the Angels announced.

#Angels transactions:



•Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kerry

•Recalled RHP José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake

•Placed RHP Grayson Rodriguez (low back inflammation) on 15-day IL

•Designated LHP Drew Pomeranz for assignment — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 15, 2026

Should The Red Sox Reunite?

Jun 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Drew Pomeranz (13) pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The one-time All-Star is someone Red Sox fans will know after he spent two-plus seasons with the franchise. He came over to Boston during the 2026 season and then spent the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons in town. Despite a tough season in 2018, he was a member of one of the best Red Sox teams in franchise history and won a World Series with the club. In 2017, he was a full-time starter with Boston and made 32 starts while logging a 3.32 ERA. In 2018, he bounced between the rotation and bullpen and had a 6.08 ERA in 26 total appearances, including 11 starts.

Since then, Pomeranz has had a roller coaster of a time in the majors, but has had success in the bullpen. In 2020, he had a 1.45 ERA in 20 appearances out of the San Diego Padres' bullpen. In 2021, he had a 1.27 ERA in 27 outings out of the Padres' bullpen. After that, it took a while before he returned to action in the majors. In 2025, he returned to the big leagues as a member of the Chicago Cubs and had a 2.17 ERA in 57 outings.

Pomeranz struggled before being DFA'd by the Angels with a 5.01 ERA in 25 outings, but this is a guy who has had a lot of success in the majors and has shown a lot of promise out of the bullpen in recent years, despite a tough 2026 season.

The Red Sox don't necessarily need to make a move for the bullpen right now, but it wouldn't hurt to roll the dice on Pomeranz at this point. Boston is tied for the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball this season at 3.09. While this is the case, if the Red Sox could get a guy like Pomeranz and he pitched like he did last season with the Cubs, then that would make the bullpen even better. Any time low-cost options become available that could have a legit impact on a club, you should always consider them. In this scenario, the Red Sox should at least consider a reunion with the veteran lefty.