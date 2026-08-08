Payton Tolle's 14-K Gem Was Unlike Anything Red Sox Have Seen Since 1988

In a season full of excellent performances from the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation, they got one of their most impressive outings of the year on Friday from young flamethrower Payton Tolle.

Even when the Red Sox were struggling throughout the first few months of the season, the rotation was always a weapon. Now, the rest of the club has caught up, which is a big reason why Boston has been able to dominate in the standings since the end of June.

The Red Sox Flamethrower Thrived On Friday

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle is someone who wasn't even on the initial Opening Day roster, but he has shown over and over again this season that he not only belongs, but is going to be a top-of-the-rotation starter for the club for years to come. On Friday, he had his best outing of the season. He took the hill against the Athletics and was almost unhittable. In fact, he gave up just two base hits in six innings of work while allowing one earned run and striking out an absurd 14 batters.

Tolle faced just 20 batters total and struck out 14 of them. That's 70 percent. Pretty good, to say the least.

If the Red Sox weren't blowing the Athletics out, we could've even seen more from the young lefty. He tossed just 84 pitches in the win. That in itself is a bit ridiculous. He became the first pitcher since 1988 to record at least 14 strikeouts in a game with fewer than 85 pitches, per OptaSTATs.

"Payton Tolle of the Red Sox is the only MLB pitcher to have 14+ strikeouts in a game where he threw fewer than 85 pitches (since pitches were first tracked in 1988)," OptaSTATS shared.

Payton Tolle of the @RedSox is the only MLB pitcher to have 14+ strikeouts in a game where he threw fewer than 85 pitches (since pitches were first tracked in 1988). pic.twitter.com/DEVvzISEkQ — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 8, 2026

Former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long also shared that Tolle became the first Red Sox hurler since Roger Clemens to record 12 or more strikeouts in a game without a walk at 23 years old or younger.

Payton Tolle and Roger Clemens are the only Red Sox pitchers ever to record 12+ strikeouts and 0 walks in a game at the age of 23 or younger.



Tolle – tonight (14 K)

Clemens – 8/21/84 vs. KC (15 K)

Clemens – 4/29/86 vs. SEA (20 K) — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) August 8, 2026

Tolle has really come into his own this season for Boston. Last year, when he made his big league debut, it was known that he had an elite fastball. For Tolle, the biggest question has been his secondary pitches outside of that. The 23-year-old has learned on the fly this season and now has a 3.20 ERA in 19 starts on the season to go along with an eye-popping 124-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 107 innings pitched.

Each time he has taken the hill, he has given the Red Sox a chance to win. That's a special thing. And, let's not forget that he's a rookie. He's keeping the ball in the ballpark, striking out plenty of guys and not walking many. He has been more than the Red Sox could've hoped for this season and he's just getting better.

Boston fans should be very happy and excited about him right now, to say the least.