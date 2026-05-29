Red Sox Need to Make a Move After Greg Weissert's Latest Implosion

This isn't new for Greg Weissert.

Three weeks ago, the Boston Red Sox reliever said he was "pitching like (expletive)" and acknowledged he had cost his team a handful of games. Never was that more true than on Thursday, when he entered a 2-2 game with the bases loaded full of Atlanta Braves in the top of the sixth.

After walking Mike Yastrzemski to force home the first of three baserunners he inherited from Danny Coulombe, Weissert threw a meatball sinker to Ronald Acuña Jr., who deposited a grand slam over the Green Monster to ensure the Red Sox lost yet another series at Fenway Park. They haven't won a series there since April 8.

Weissert can't keep throwing important innings

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Greg Weissert (57) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There's no sense beating around the bush here. Weissert's ERA rose to 4.43 on Thursday, but that stat frankly makes him look better than he's been in actuality. He should have been one of the relievers demoted to Triple-A in recent weeks, and as soon as the Red Sox have the opportunity, they need to get him out of his current role.

Weissert was a relatively valuable reliever for the Red Sox last season, but towards the end of the year, he started having a problem with inherited runners. That problem has magnified times 1,000 this season, as he's let an astonishing 12 of the 21 runners he's inherited to come around and score.

Boston demoted righty Zack Kelly to Triple-A last Friday when he had just two runs allowed in his last 11 innings. Then, Tyler Samaniego was sent to Triple-A on Sunday with a 1.04 season ERA to his name, though he returned on Thursday to replace the injured Garrett Whitlock.

Coulombe is clearly part of the problem too. Thursday was the second time this season he was tagged with three earned runs in less than an inning, bringing his season ERA to 7.20. Granted, both times that happened, Weissert let all three of Coulombe's inherited baserunners score.

Weissert has been the culprit behind a large handful of Red Sox losses already this season, from the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, to the game where they got swept by the New York Yankees, to the blow-up against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

How many more times are the Red Sox going to let him torpedo their efforts before they finally remove him from the bullpen?