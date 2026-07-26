Red Sox Want More After Curtis Mead-Connelly Early Shocker

The Boston Red Sox got the trade deadline fireworks started early with the club trading Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for slugger Curtis Mead.

This is a big move to trade away a legit starter for a power bat with years of control ahead. Also, it's not going to be all for Boston. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox are "not expected" to stop looking to make deals now.

"The Red Sox are not expected to stop with this trade either, continuing to consider larger deals for another bat, sources said," Passan wrote.

The Red Sox already have brought a 17-homer slugger to town. What could they do next? Well, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Boston would "love" to acquire Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros or Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Red Sox Aren't Done

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"The Boston Red Sox are in dire need of a right-handed bat, and would love to acquire shortstop Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros or Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels," Nightengale wrote.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported on Thursday that the Red Sox have interest in Neto, and this isn't the first time. He's a 25-year-old slugger with 19 homers and three more seasons of team control left after the 2026 season. It's not hard to see why he would be a good fit. He's young, plays a position that could use a boost offensively, and has right-handed power.

Neto would be the better long-term option because he has years of team control ahead. While this is the case, Peña arguably would be the better short-term option. He only has one more season of team control left, but he is arguably the better player.

He has only been able to play in 58 games this season and is slashing .315/.371/.477 with an .849 OPS, nine homers, 28 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Last season, he earned his first All-Star nod as he slashed .304/.363/.477 with an .840 OPS, 17 homers, 62 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. The 28-year-old also is a one-time All-Star and, more importantly, a World Series Most Valuable Player. This is a guy who has had plenty of regular season success and has played well when the lights have been at their brightest.

The price to acquire Mead was very high. To get Peña or Neto, it would likely be much higher.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has already shown that he is going to be extremely aggressive to help this club try to make a run this season. It sounds like more is on the way.