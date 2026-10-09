4 Early Potential Trade Destinations for Red Sox's Jarren Duran

The offseason has begun for the Boston Red Sox, although it's still very new. We're not going to see any fireworks until at least after the World Series wraps up later in October.

Even then, things don't really heat up in the offseason until typically November, at the earliest. This year could be a bit different because of the fact that the collective bargaining agreement expires in December and a potential lockout looms. Baseball is completely up in the air and therefore, it wouldn't be shocking to see things move quickly in the offseason in preparation for a long labor fight.

When it comes to Boston, a guy to watch is going to be outfielder Jarren Duran. He's no stranger to trade rumors and has been a part of them for a few years at this point. This offseason likely will be no different. If the Red Sox decide to trade him, which teams should they target? Here are four to look at.

San Diego Padres

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Padres are a team that has been connected to Duran in the past. In 2025, the Red Sox reportedly rejected an offer from the Padres that included Dylan Cease, who was approaching free agency at the time, and catcher prospect Ethan Salas. Duran doesn't have the same trade value as he once did, but the Padres are a team that has clearly liked him in the past. If there is going to be any team connected to him this winter, it would be a bit surprising if San Diego didn't pop up.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies hat on the field during batting practice before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are a team that was speculated to be a fit for Duran earlier in the 2026 season. Philadelphia needed an outfield boost and Duran was among the most talked-about summer trade candidates before Boston turned its season around. The Phillies still need a boost. There have been early rumors this offseason that the Phillies could potentially shop Bryce Harper. We floated a mock trade involving Duran and Harper. Whether the Phillies actually shop Harper or not, Duran would fit the Phillies.

Houston Astros

Sep 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detail view of a Houston Astros hat and ball glove in the dug out during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros are another team that was linked to Duran in the past. Last offseason, the Red Sox and Astros were heavily connected to one another in trade rumors thanks in large part to Isaac Paredes. No deal ever got done, though. The Astros are a team that needs a boost in the outfield and Duran would certainly provide that.

Kansas City Royals

Jul 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals hat in the dugout in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals are yet another team that has been connected to Duran in the past. Kansas City went 69-93 in 2026. Clearly, the Royals need a boost and even after a down season, Duran still can provide that.