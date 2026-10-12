Red Sox Pros and Cons of Trading Jarren Duran After Years of Rumors

Have we seen Jarren Duran's final game as a member of the Boston Red Sox?

This is going to be a question that lingers over the Red Sox over the next few months. At this point, Duran has been talked about as a trade candidate for years. While that has been the case, Boston has stuck by Duran every time and hasn't moved him. Entering the 2026 season, the Red Sox rolled with an outfield surplus with Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. When all were healthy, the Red Sox rotated an outfielder in the designated hitter spot. When injuries popped up — especially with Anthony — Boston simply rolled with the other three.

Entering the 2027 season, Boston is in a similar situation with all four outfielders still on the roster. Plus, Eli White is on the club. Jahmai Jones is an option. Plus, Nate Eaton and even Kristian Campbell. So, do you roll with what you have? Or do you make a change now and look to improve the club in other ways, like through adding power at DH? Let's weigh the pros and cons.

Pro Of Trading Jarren Duran

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential To Add Power At DH

Power remains Boston's biggest hole. In 2026, Duran actually hit the third-most homers on the team with 20. That was the second-highest mark of his career. He hit 21 home runs in 2024. From a strictly power perspective, if the Red Sox want to add power, DH is the most obvious way to do so. If you move Duran, you still have Anthony, Rafaela and Abreu in the outfield. In the infield, the Red Sox have Willson Contreras, Curtis Mead, Trevor Story and Caleb Durbin.

Plus, Franklin Arias is going to be an option soon. Adley Rutschman is the catcher. If you don't add a boost at DH, where else do you add? They are set everywhere else. If the Red Sox were to trade Duran, the DH spot would be wide open. Top free agent options would be Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, Brandon Lowe or someone like Eugenio Suarez. Or, the Red Sox could utilize the trade market to boost the spot. We've made the case for Bryce Harper as a fit, with rumors growing that he could be available this winter.

Con Of Trading Jarren Duran

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable Trade Value

Duran had the most difficult season of his career offensively in 2026. Plus, now he is 30 years old and has only two seasons left of team control. Last year, the Red Sox clearly didn't get the value they were looking for, even though Boston had three years of team control left with Duran. With less control now and coming off a tough season, what can Boston expect to get for him at this point?

At the end of the day, if the Red Sox were to trade Duran this winter, the value coming back likely wouldn't be as high as Boston fans would hope. Think of the Marcelo Mayer trade, for example. Mayer was a former top prospect who got traded for a lefty reliever at just 23 years old. Duran's trade value isn't through the roof right now.