New Red Sox-Padres Jarren Duran Trade Idea Misses the Mark

Should the Boston Red Sox look to flip Jarren Duran this summer, or should they ride it out with him and hope that he can turn his season around?

This is one of the most polarizing topics around the Red Sox right now. First and foremost, Duran is struggling right now. Duran is slashing .196 /.251/.353 with a .603 OPS, 12 homers, 39 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, nine doubles, two triples and 38 runs scored in 78 games played. In May, Duran was great. He slashed .261/.331/.548 with an .879 OPS with nine homers, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases. In June, things changed for the worse. He slashed .144/.168/.227 with a .395 OPS, two homers and six RBIs.

Duran's .395 OPS was the lowest by a Red Sox player in the month of June with a minimum of 100 plate appearances.

The trade deadline is coming up on Aug. 3 and right now, Boston is completely up in the air. The club is 37-48 so far and hasn't committed to buying or selling at this point. If the Red Sox deal pieces away, Duran is certainly going to be talked about. But, again, it's going to be a difficult decision whether the Red Sox should try to move him with his value at a low, or hold onto him and hope he gets back on track. Earlier in the week, The Athletic's Jim Bowden went on GM Territory and floated a mock trade that arguably shouldn't be enough to get the speedster.

"How about Jarren Duran going from the Boston Red Sox to the Padres for Kash Mayfield," Bowden said. "Look, Duran brings power, he brings speed combination."

What Should Boston Do With Jarren Duran?

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield was a first-round pick by the Padres in 2024. The 21-year-old made his professional debut in 2025 with Class-A Lake Elsinore and had a 2.97 ERA in 19 starts. So far this season, he has a 3.22 ERA in 12 starts. He's the Padres' No. 4 overall prospect right now. Mayfield has big-time stuff, but Duran still has two more seasons of team control left and still has massive upside.

This idea from Bowden isn't the craziest idea in the world because Duran's trade value is at a low right now, but Boston doesn't need to trade the speedster, so it should hold out. Getting an intriguing pitching prospect, like Mayfield, would be a good starting point. But the Red Sox arguably should be looking for more, if they are going to consider flipping Duran.

This is just a hypothetical deal at this moment. The Padres were the club most consistently linked to Duran last season when trade rumors picked up steam before the 2025 trade deadline. At the time, Dylan Cease's name was one thrown around, among others. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that the Red Sox rejected a deal that would've brought Cease, Padres top prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect to Boston. While Mayfield is an intriguing prospect, the Red Sox turned down a massive return last year. The Red Sox have an outfield surplus when Roman Anthony is healthy, but he is not right now. While Mayfield is an intriguing prospect, the Red Sox shouldn't just give up on Duran, unless the return is worth it.