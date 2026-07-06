Red Sox Just Made First Tough 40-Man Roster Cut of 2026 Season

The Boston Red Sox made a series of three roster moves on Monday, and that included arguably their most interesting roster cut of the season.

To fill Connelly Early's spot in the rotation, the Red Sox activated Patrick Sandoval off the 60-day injured list. The veteran lefty will make his long-awaited Boston debut this week after signing with the club before the 2025 season, but there was plenty more to digest.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/YTsLVy4e8W — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 6, 2026

Sandoval got a spot on the major league roster by virtue of lefty Alec Gamboa being sent down to Triple-A Worcester. Meanwhile, rookie right-hander Jack Anderson was designated assignment, meaning any of the other 29 clubs could very well claim him on waivers in the coming days.

Why Anderson was Red Sox's toughest cut this year

Mar 6, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Great Britain starting pitcher Jack Anderson (62) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox really haven't had to DFA guys this season, because they had so many injured players out long enough that they could be placed on the 60-day IL. Twelve-year veteran Tommy Kahnle was the other notable cut, but he was pitching very poorly and didn't have options available. Anderson represents a much more fascinating case study.

On one hand, it's not likely that the Red Sox will miss Anderson anytime soon. He may have performed alright in mop-up duties in the majors, but he had a 4.81 ERA and less than a strikeout per inning in 58 frames at Triple-A this year.

On the other, Anderson is a seemingly healthy arm with three minor-league options, and if a team has a spot open on its 40-man roster, it might consider the righty as a gamble worth taking. Being able to claim a pitcher and send him to Triple-A is a much more favorable and flexible situation for a club than having to keep him on the major league roster at all times.

If Anderson does clear waivers, however, it's a big win for the Red Sox. As he has less than three years of service time and has never been outrighted before, he can be sent to Triple-A as non-roster depth without having the right to elect free agency.

While the 26-year-old may not have been a top prospect, he likely didn't expect to get cut just a few months after his major league debut.