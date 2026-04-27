Jason Varitek Still Expected to Leave Red Sox After Being ’Reassigned'

Where do things stand with the Boston Red Sox and longtime fan favorite and two-time World Series champion Jason Varitek?

Varitek, the former Boston captain, was among the group of coaches who left the organization over the course of the weekend, along with manager Alex Cora, among others.

When Boston announced that Cora and a handful of coaches had been fired, they used a different word for Varitek. "Reassigned" is what they called what happened to the franchise legend. But, he has been with the group of fired coaches all the same.

Alex Cora just posted this photo on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RxcnUMat5z — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) April 26, 2026

Jason Varitek Is Out For The Red Sox

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek (33) gestures on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

So, what does that mean? The club noted in their official press release that Varitek has "been reassigned to a new role within the organization." With details to come at a later date. Instead, it seems like he's in the same boat as the other coaches who are now out the door. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed that it is the case and that he is "not planning on staying" with Boston.

"On paper, the Red Sox took a different tack with Varitek, a revered member of the organization who has served three decades in various roles," Cotillo wrote. "But sources indicate that Varitek effectively faced the same fate as his six colleagues. After all, he was aboard the Mercedes shuttle that took the other fired coaches to the airport late Saturday after the news broke.

"Varitek, in the hours since meeting with principal owner John Henry, team president/CEO Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, has told confidants he’s not planning on staying in the organization."

It's been a wild few days for the organization that includes a guy who spent his entire big league career in Boston now out the door. Varitek made his big league debut in 1997 as a member of the Red Sox and spent 15 years with the franchise as a player. Varitek earned three All-Star nods and two World Series rings as a player in Boston. That's not all, though. He's the last member of the Red Sox to wear the "C" on his chest as the official captain of the team. Before Varitek, no player had worn the "C" since Jim Rice back in 1989.

This entire exodus is a big deal. The fact that Boston and Varitek are splitting up just goes to show how big the issues behind the scenes clearly were.