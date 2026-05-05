Garrett Crochet Met With Craig Breslow After Red Sox Fired Alex Cora

The fallout of the Boston Red Sox's decision to fire former manager Alex Cora continues to be felt throughout the organization.

Since Boston moved on from Cora, the Red Sox have gone 4-4, including a win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night on the road. With each passing day, it seems like another nugget of information comes out from behind the scenes about the firing. For example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam shut down the idea of Cora being offered the opportunity to stick around if the club fired other members of the coaching staff.

Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras noted that the clubhouse has been looser since Boston opted to move on from Cora. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe had another nugget of information on Monday while joining "Foul Territory." While it was public that Trevor Story wasn't happy with the news and spoke to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, he's not the only one who wanted to speak to the boss. Healey reported that Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet also spoke to Breslow in the aftermath of the firing of Cora.

The Red Sox Ace Spoke To Craig Breslow After Firing Alex Cora

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Garrett Crochet, for example, went in on Sunday to talk to the boss and ask his questions and gain a greater understanding. Crochet seemed, not okay with it, but understood where Breslow was coming from. Trevor Story famously not happy, infamously not happy with it, likewise went and had those conversations with Breslow, which he felt was needed, and seemed less happy than Crochet. Or, less accepting, at least, you know this was last week in Toronto a couple of days after the fact.

Information keeps coming out and even though that is the case, the full story hasn't likely been told yet. When you fire a manager and a handful of coaches in April, clearly there are issues going on behind the scenes and plenty of differences of opinion.

That's certainly the case with Boston. For example, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Tuesday that Cora and Breslow disagreed on how to use Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer. McCaffrey reported that Breslow wanted Mayer at third base and Durbin at second base. But the Red Sox have done the opposite all season to this point. That's just the tip of the iceberg and what is public right now. This conversation certainly isn't done just yet.