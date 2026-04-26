Alex Cora Reacts to Red Sox Firing With Group Photo, Mookie Betts Video

The dust is starting to settle after the Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world on Saturday by firing manager Alex Cora, as well as a handful of other coaches.

It was an odd day for Boston, to say the least. Boston took care of business on the field and snapped a four-game losing streak with an emphatic 17-1 win over the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles. Clearly, something was going on behind the scenes, though. A few hours after the win over Baltimore, the club announced that Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin had all been fired.

It was also announced that Jason Varitek has been "reassigned" to a new role in the organization that hasn't been announced yet.

Alex Cora Took To Social Media To Respond

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It was a transformational day, to say the least. While we haven't heard Cora give an interview yet about the move, he has since taken to Instagram with a group photo with everyone who was fired. Plus, it included Varitek.

Alex Cora just posted this photo on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RxcnUMat5z — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) April 26, 2026

WEEI's Rob Braford shared on X that he got a text from Cora that said two words: "I'm happy."

Cora had a similar message on X.

That's not all, though. He also shared a clip on Instagram of Mookie Betts talking about Boston trading him and his love for Cora.

Cora posting this on instagram is very interesting timing pic.twitter.com/igG611PdFn — Lucas Parmenter (@Lucasparmenter0) April 26, 2026

Clearly, there was some sort of disconnect. Especially with the Betts posts. All of these years later, Red Sox fans still feel very strongly about that deal — and rightfully so. With Cora not on his way out the door, he's making his feelings clear, as shown through the Betts post and saying that he's "happy."

Did it need to come to this point? That's going to be the biggest question hanging over the team moving forward. Cora is widely known around the league as one of the best overall managers in the sport. Did the club need to do this? The Red Sox will hold a press conference on Sunday morning and it will be the first step towards answering that question.

Right now, the Red Sox are 10-17 on the season. Is that more because of Cora as the manager or because of a roster that isn't maximized and has five outfielders and didn't add power this past offseason after letting Alex Bregman go?