Red Sox Lineup vs. Guardians: Marcelo Mayer, Masataka Yoshida Both Out

The Boston Red Sox are facing a tough lefty on the mound on Saturday afternoon and are responding with both Marcelo Mayer and Masataka Yoshida on the bench.

Boston dropped Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday and will look to get back on track on Saturday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is expected to send lefty Parker Messick to the mound against the Red Sox. Messick has been elite so far this season. The 25-year-old lefty has a 2.24 ERA in 11 starts so far this season to go along with a 70-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 1/3 innings pitched. Messick made his big league debut last year and made seven starts while pitching to a 2.72 ERA, but he's technically still a rookie this season.

For Boston, it unsurprisingly, is rolling with a righty-heavy lineup against Cleveland.

Red Sox's Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland (May 30, 2026)

May 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran, LF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Nick Sogard, 2B Andruw Monasterio, DH Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Connor Wong, C Caleb Durbin, 3B

Red Sox vs. Guardians Matchup on Saturday

It's not overtly shocking to see Mayer and Yoshida out of the lineup on Saturday because Messick has been dominant so far this season. While this is the case, arguably Boston should be looking for more ways to get guys like these involved. We've seen Boston emphasize matchups all season to this point, especially lefties on lefties. But things haven't worked out so far. Boston is 10 games below .500 at 23-33. Something has to give. How are guys going to get into rhythm if they're coming in and out of the lineup? It just doesn't seem like it's going to happen. At this point, the club should just see what they have every day with Mayer specifically.

Boston needs to right the ship now. Soon enough, the club isn't going to have the luxury of time to chip away at this deficit. Right now, they are already 13 games out of the top spot in the American League East.

On the other hand, the Guardians are rolling and are 34-25 and have won seven of their last 10 games, including two straight. The Red Sox and Guardians are moving in different directions, unfortunately for Boston fans. Boston dropped Game 1 on Friday, 4-3. Hopefully, the Red Sox can get back on track on Saturday.