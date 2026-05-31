Red Sox Lineup vs. Guardians: Willson Contreras Out, Caleb Durbin Moves Up

The Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win in Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston dropped Game 1 against the Guardians on Friday and followed up with a 9-1 blowout win over Cleveland on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Sox will go for the series win over the American League Central leaders.

On Sunday morning, the Red Sox announced their lineup for the series finale and shared that first baseman Willson Contreras won't be starting and Caleb Durbin is moving up from No. 9 to No. 8. Also, Marcelo Mayer, Mickey Gasper, and Masataka Yoshida are all back in the starting lineup after being out of it on Saturday.

Red Sox's Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland (May 31, 2026)

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran, LF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Mickey Gasper, 1B Masataka Yo, 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B Marcelo Mayer, SS Caleb Durbin, 3B Carlos Narváez, C

Last one in Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/VFVMOYARLl — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 31, 2026

Red Sox vs. Guardians Matchup on Sunday

The Red Sox got back into the win column with a much-needed win on Saturday. Now, Boston is 24-33 on the season and 12 games out of first place in the American League East. It's going to be tough without Contreras in the lineup. He has been the club's most consistent hitter all season so far. Over his last 13 games, Contreras slashed .408/.463/.694 with a 1.157 OPS, three homers, 10 RBIs, one double and two triples. Overall, he has played in 55 games this season and is slashing .286/.384/.505 with an .889 OPS, 11 homers, 33 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and 26 runs scored.

Contreras also is among the best overall defensive first basemen in the league. Not playing on Sunday isn't anything to worry about at this point, just a day off.

On the other hand, Durbin is moving up from No. 9 to No. 8. He has started to show signs of life offensively. Over his last three games, he has gone 5-for-12 from the plate with three doubles and four RBIs. When he is at his best, he can help to solve this sluggish offense. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2025 for a reason. Hopefully, this is the start of a turnaround for him. It would certainly solve a lot of Boston's problems.

Boston will turn to Ranger Suárez to try to get the club over the hump on Sunday.