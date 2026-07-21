Red Sox's Win Streak Is Longest In 80 Years After Orioles Thriller

That game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles we just watched (if we were lucky enough to watch) was an absolute dandy.

The two hottest teams in Major League Baseball both had a ton of fight on Monday night at Fenway Park. The Orioles, with their seven-game win steak entering play, brought the intensity from the jump. But the Red Sox are just playing with a bit more magic right now.

With a heart-stopping 6-5 victory that came down to an inch or two on the last play, the Red Sox won their 14th game in a row. A streak that began when the Sox looked like surefire trade deadline sellers has turned them into the story of the season thus far -- and put them on the doorstep of history.

How Red Sox got the job done

Jul 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox had only won 13 games in a row twice before in franchise history entering this game, so by getting to 14, they've secured their longest streak since 1946. That year, the Red Sox managed exactly one more during their fantastic summer, fueled by a Most Valuable Player season from Ted Williams and plenty of help from the supporting cast.

So if the Red Sox can beat the Orioles again on Tuesday with the freshly healed Ranger Suárez on the mound, they'll tie the longest mark in the 126-year history of the club. They'll have to go through tough righty Kyle Bradish on the other side.

But let's take a moment to savor this one, because the Red Sox had to scrap and claw for everything. After a 3-1 lead became a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning, Boston scored one run in the bottom halves of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings.

Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela had big swings in those first two frames. But Caleb Durbin's two-out skyscraper of a home run in the eighth was the high point of the entire season to this point. Just listen to this pop from the sellout Fenway crowd.

It was anything but easy for Aroldis Chapman to get through the ninth, but because the Red Sox are catcing every break now, Tyler O'Neill's game-ending lineout that had an expected batting average of .890 found its way into the glove of a leaping Tsung-Che Cheng.

Oh, and the Red Sox are suddenly three games over .500. They're not only in control of a wild card spot, but they're six games out of first place in the division.

It's all happening, and we don't quite know how. Sometimes, you just have to sit back and enjoy the ride.