Red Sox Made Surprise Call to Royals for Bobby Witt Jr. Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox were among the most aggressive teams in baseball ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston brought All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to town along with infielder Curtis Mead and outfielder Eli White, among others. Landing Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles was a major shock and the Red Sox paid a pretty penny to get the deal done. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow wasn't messing around, to say the least.

The deals Boston did get done sent shockwaves through the American League, but there could've been much more. Boston went big-game hunting and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe dropped an intriguing nugget of information on Friday and noted that Boston checked in on Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

"Despite a career-best year from [Willson Contreras], the Sox felt obvious urgency to upgrade their infield in deals for Mead and Rutschman and an unsuccessful push for an All-Star-caliber shortstop (check-ins on Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr., unsuccessful pursuits of air-pull force Zach Neto and Otto Lopez)," Speier wrote.

The Red Sox Should Call Kansas City Again

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) takes the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Breslow even called about Witt is shocking.

Witt is a three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, a one-time batting champ and is still just 26 years old. He already signed an 11-year, $288.77 million deal that doesn't have an opt-out until after the 2030 season.

Witt is a finalist for the 2026 AL MVP Award and even if he doesn't win the award this year, his time will come. He is that good. There's been a lot of noise and rumors out there connecting Boston to Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds this offseason already. If De La Cruz becomes available, Boston will have to absolutely check in again. If the Royals even think about the idea of moving Witt, he's someone you pursue even more than De La Cruz.

Witt does it all. He's one of the best defensive players in the game. Plus, in 2026, he slashed .281/.359/.441 with an .800 OPS, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs and 45 stolen bases in what was actually a somewhat down year.

Breslow is bold, that's for sure. Placing the phone call is a positive sign. It shows that the Red Sox are willing to do whatever it takes to improve the roster. Ultimately, the Red Sox swung a blockbuster trade within the division for Rutschman. What does Breslow have in him next?