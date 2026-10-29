Five Potential Trade Targets for the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is seemingly never afraid to make a splash in the trade market.

If you look through the Red Sox's roster right now, a handful of the biggest names on the roster were brought to town in the trade market, like Willson Contreras, Adley Rutschman, Curtis Mead and Caleb Durbin, among others. On Thursday, the Red Sox already swung their first deal of the offseason as well, as they sent Nate Eaton to the Athletics in exchange for 18-year-old pitching prospect Jareth Rayo.

Between now and the beginning of December, when the collective bargaining agreement expires, we're surely going to see plenty of trade chatter around Boston. Here are five guys Boston should at least consider calling about this winter — and why.

Ketel Marte — Arizona Diamondbacks

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, Marte was one of the biggest names connected to Boston. At the time, the Red Sox were looking for a boost in the infield, but the Diamondbacks didn't end up moving Marte. The Red Sox missed out on Alex Bregman and didn't make a splash with Marte. Offensively, Marte would give the Red Sox the boost that they need. If the Red Sox were to make a run at him, Mead could easily be shifted to designated hitter.

CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals

Sep 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing someone like Abrams would be a dream addition, but likely would cost top prospect Franklin Arias. If the Red Sox were to pursue someone like Abrams, it would be a clear sign that Boston is looking for a shortstop of the future. Abrams would be that guy.

Elly De La Cruz — Cincinnati Reds

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz would be a dream target, like Abrams, but even more so. Abrams is a star. De La Cruz is a superstar who could be an MVP candidate as soon as 2027. De La Cruz has three seasons of control left as well, whereas Abrams has two.

Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper is a two-time MVP and is a clear-cut winner. If the Phillies look to blow things up after failing to make a run again, Boston should be first in line. Harper would be the perfect target to take over as the team's designated hitter. Or, if the Red Sox had to deal someone away, like Wilyer Abreu, he could be out in the outfield.

Ivan Herrera — St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herrera is a much more realistic designated hitter option. The Red Sox needed right-handed pop and Herrera has that, and is just 26 years old.