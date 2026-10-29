Five Potential Trade Targets for the Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is seemingly never afraid to make a splash in the trade market.
If you look through the Red Sox's roster right now, a handful of the biggest names on the roster were brought to town in the trade market, like Willson Contreras, Adley Rutschman, Curtis Mead and Caleb Durbin, among others. On Thursday, the Red Sox already swung their first deal of the offseason as well, as they sent Nate Eaton to the Athletics in exchange for 18-year-old pitching prospect Jareth Rayo.
Between now and the beginning of December, when the collective bargaining agreement expires, we're surely going to see plenty of trade chatter around Boston. Here are five guys Boston should at least consider calling about this winter — and why.
Ketel Marte — Arizona Diamondbacks
Last offseason, Marte was one of the biggest names connected to Boston. At the time, the Red Sox were looking for a boost in the infield, but the Diamondbacks didn't end up moving Marte. The Red Sox missed out on Alex Bregman and didn't make a splash with Marte. Offensively, Marte would give the Red Sox the boost that they need. If the Red Sox were to make a run at him, Mead could easily be shifted to designated hitter.
CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals
Landing someone like Abrams would be a dream addition, but likely would cost top prospect Franklin Arias. If the Red Sox were to pursue someone like Abrams, it would be a clear sign that Boston is looking for a shortstop of the future. Abrams would be that guy.
Elly De La Cruz — Cincinnati Reds
De La Cruz would be a dream target, like Abrams, but even more so. Abrams is a star. De La Cruz is a superstar who could be an MVP candidate as soon as 2027. De La Cruz has three seasons of control left as well, whereas Abrams has two.
Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies
Harper is a two-time MVP and is a clear-cut winner. If the Phillies look to blow things up after failing to make a run again, Boston should be first in line. Harper would be the perfect target to take over as the team's designated hitter. Or, if the Red Sox had to deal someone away, like Wilyer Abreu, he could be out in the outfield.
Ivan Herrera — St. Louis Cardinals
Herrera is a much more realistic designated hitter option. The Red Sox needed right-handed pop and Herrera has that, and is just 26 years old.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy