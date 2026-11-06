Red Sox Boss Hints Clear Offseason Goal, Outside Of Adding Offense

The Boston Red Sox don't need to reinvent the wheel this offseason and completely overhaul the roster if they want to contend in 2027. But that doesn't mean that there isn't work that needs to be done.

Boston's offense has already been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason. That's going to continue to be the case, but even that's not all the Red Sox need to think about. While speaking to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow specifically pointed to pitching depth as something the club is looking at closely this offseason.

"I think we’ll look to build pitching depth,’' Breslow said. ”You never have too much of that, whether that is being able to develop an impact our own major league team, whether it’s to acquire it and then use it to address other holes in the roster that surface down the road. ... So while we sit here today and say that we feel good about our rotation and bringing back our entire bullpen, having flexibility and optionable pitching depth is incredibly valuable. We’ll certainly be on the lookout for ways to improve there."

The Boston Red Sox Are Looking To Add

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This isn't a shocking idea when you take into account the fact that Sonny Gray is available in free agency right now after leading the Red Sox's rotation in 2026. Plus, of course, it's no secret that injuries derailed the Red Sox in 2026. For example, Garrett Crochet missed the vast majority of the season. Boston also traded guys away, like Connelly Early and prospect Anthony Eyanson.

Boston needs to be on the lookout and one hurler who should have Boston's attention is Toronto Blue Jays hurler Shane Bieber. He's someone who has been connected to the Red Sox multiple times in the past and is available once again. In 2026, he made just 11 starts and logged a 4.37 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched. Because of that, he shouldn't cost much in free agency. If he could stay healthy in 2027, he would be a buy-low option with massive upside.

Another target should be Michael King, most recently with the San Diego Padres. He's another guy who was connected to Boston in the past. Last year, the Red Sox showed interest in him before he re-signed with the Padres. King played his college baseball at Boston College and he had a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts.

If neither of these hurlers end up being options for Boston, another option to consider could be old friend Nick Pivetta, who is also available in free agency right now. There are plenty more as well. At the end of the day, Boston does need more depth, especially with Gray out there in free agency. There aren't as many hurlers at the top of the farm system ready to contribute, like in the past due to trades. Boston needs to add more and it sounds like they're looking.