Red Sox's Most Slept-On Secret Weapon Getting Close to Return

One could make a very strong case that Johan Oviedo is the most forgotten member of the 2026 Boston Red Sox.

Hopes were legitimately high for Oviedo when he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the offseason for outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, but he lost out on the rotation battle at the end of spring training and only made one regular-season appearance before succumbing to a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

But as the Red Sox look to be getting close to returning All-Star pitchers Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck to the staff, Oviedo is suddenly right in that mix as well. What sort of role could he play if he proves himself over the next couple of weeks?

Where Oviedo stands; role possibilities

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the news. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported on Saturday that Oviedo was set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. That gives him just over a week before the end of the regular season to make his return to the majors if he only needs one rehab outing.

Sure, we'd be unlikely to see Oviedo make a start in October. If the Red Sox lose trust in Jake Bennett, maybe Oviedo would get the ball to start a Game 4 and throw one time through the order. But perhaps the more exciting path is using him out of the bullpen.

The appeal of Oviedo might have been forgotten by some, but in the offseason, we were getting worked up about how his fastball shape had changed in the second half of last season with the Pirates after coming back from Tommy John surgery. If that fastball ticks up in a high-leverage role, might Oviedo be a more useful middle-relief arm in October than a Greg Weissert or Wyatt Olds?

It could be overly optimistic to hope for Oviedo to make a real impact after nearly six months on the shelf, especially when you consider how much time he's missed throughout his career. He'll be a free agent at the end of next season, yet he's only thrown 82 games/364 innings since his 2020 major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals.