Great News for Willson Contreras, Red Sox's Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox are so close to getting closer to full strength.

When Roman Anthony and Trevor Story returned in Boston's series against the New York Yankees, we saw a quick glimpse of what this lineup could look like at its best. On the day that Anthony and Story returned, this was the lineup Boston rolled out.

Roman Anthony, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Adley Rutschman, C Caleb Durbin, 3B Jarren Duran, LF Trevor Story, SS Nick Sogard, 2B

The Red Sox Are Missing Willson Contreras

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) looks on from inside the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was on Aug. 30 in the Red Sox's series finale against the Yankees. It was the only time this lineup was used.

That was Willson Contreras' last game before he landed on the Injured List with a left hamstring strain. On Sep. 3, Contreras told MassLive.com's Sean McAdam that he was already starting to feel better.

Fortunately, Contreras has continued to trend in the right direction. On Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe had a positive update on X and shared that Contreras took batting practice on the field. Contreras is eligible to come off the Injured List on Thursday, as of right now, it's unclear if he will be heading on a rehab assignment first, though.

"Willson Contreras is taking batting practice on the field, which typically is an indication that an injured player is close to returning," Healey wrote on X. "He is eligible to come off the IL on Thursday. TBA whether he goes on a rehab assignment first. ... Chad Tracy on rehab assignment talks with Willson Contreras: 'There is a sentiment that he might want to go play a little bit, but we have not confirmed and [are] not opposed if he changes his mind.'"

If the Red Sox are going to make a deep run this season, they're going to need Contreras back in the lineup. Fortunately, it sounds like he's close.

Both Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela are on the Injured List right now, Boston needs both back in order to get back to the lineup it unveiled in the series finale against New York. Even with the injuries, the Red Sox entered the day on Tuesday riding a five-game winning streak. Imagine what the club is going to look like once Contreras is back as well as Rafaela? We're inching closer and closer to that reality.

Tuesday was a significant step for Contreras. Now, it's just a matter of seeing how he responds. Get excited, Boston fans. Contreras is just about back and the Red Sox will get much better.