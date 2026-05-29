Red Sox Mock Draft: Boston Lands Freddie Freeman-Like Slugger

For as negative as things are for the Boston Red Sox in the big leagues, things are still very positive down in the minors for the organization.

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias is tearing the cover off the ball. So much so that The Athletic's Keith Law ranked him as the No. 3 overall prospect in the league when sharing his updated list of the top 50 prospects out there right now. Before the season, Arias was at No. 12 on Law's list. Now, he's at No. 3 after swatting 12 homers and driving in 31 runs in his first 38 games with Double-A Portland.

Red Sox No. 2 prospect Anthony Eyanson went from unranked on Law's list to the No. 21 overall prospect in the game after pitching to a 1.35 ERA in eight starts so far this season. Eyanson was selected in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft and didn't make his professional debut until the 2026 season.

This is a team that knows what it's doing in the MLB Draft and the development pipeline. That's a statement that's pretty shocking because it really wasn't the case just a few years ago. But Chaim Bloom turned the club's minor league development around and Craig Breslow has taken the baton. Boston will make its first selection in the 2026 MLB Draft with the No. 20 overall pick. The draft won't be here until July, but we've already started to see mock drafts and buzz start to surface. On Friday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel shared a new mock draft and predicted that Boston will select 18-year-old slugger Bo Lowrance out of Christ Church Episcopal High School. That's not all, though. He called Boston Lowrance's "most rumored and most likely landing spot."

Who Will Boston Pick?

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"No. 20. Boston Red Sox," McDaniel wrote. "Bo Lowrance (18.8), 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC). This is Lowrance's most rumored and most likely landing spot. In the same way that Condon reminds his most ardent supporters of Kevin McGonigle, more than a few scouts have whispered the name Freddie Freeman when discussing Lowrance. Don't be surprised if: I could see this being a landing spot for Carlon if he slides a bit."

The fact that McDaniel called Boston Lowrance's "most rumored and most likely landing spot" adds more to this idea than simply just some mock draft, which is very interesting. Lowrance is a 6'5'' hulking infielder with big power potential from the left side of the batter's box.

Also, the fact that he has drawn comparisons to Freddie Freeman is all the more reason for Boston to make this move if he's on the board at No. 20. If you can get someone even half the player that Freeman is, that's a move you make.

Right now, he's committed to the University of Virginia. He's an 18-year-old third baseman already listed at 6'5'' and 200 pounds. The upside is there. Obviously, third base is a big question mark for Boston right now. Landing someone like Lowrance could give Boston the potential long-term answer it's searching for.