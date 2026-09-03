Red Sox-Orioles Series Comes With Major Stakes for Playoff Push

If the 2026 Major League Baseball season were to end today, the Boston Red Sox would be in the playoffs for the second straight season after missing the postseason for three straight years from 2022 through 2024.

Boston currently in in third place in the American League East with a 75-65 record. That record is good for the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot, just behind the New York Yankees. Right now, Boston is five games behind the Yankees. It may not be in the cards to catch the Yankees this season, but Boston does hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. Boston also holds a six-game lead over the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and the Toronto Blue Jays, who are on the outside looking in on the Wild Card race right now.

With 22 games left in the season, it would take a serious collapse for Boston to not make the playoffs. But the Red Sox haven't locked anything up yet. Boston's entering an important series against the Orioles on Thursday night on the road after losing two straight series against the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners. Boston lost three out of four against New York and two out of three against Seattle. That's five of Boston's last seven games. The Red Sox lost their last game against the Miami Marlins just before the Yankees series. So, actually, Boston has lost six of eight.

Boston And Baltimore Will Face Off Starting On Thursday

Aug 28, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) in action against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles are 6-4 over their last 10 games. While it would be pretty hard for the Red Sox to lose their grip on a playoff spot, it's not impossible. Baltimore's offense has been cooking recently, especially Pete Alonso, and it's coming into the series needing to stack up wins.

Right now, the Red Sox have a 5-4 lead in the season series against Baltimore. If the Orioles win the series, they will win the season series as well. It's a four-game set on the road. Boston needs two wins to clinch the season series and the tiebreaker. The Orioles need three wins to clinch the season series and the tiebreaker.

Right now, Boston is sitting pretty in the standings. But that could change. These tiebreakers really are important. What if the Orioles get hot and Boston stays cold and these two sides get closer in the standings? This four-game set will determine who would get the tiebreaker in that scenario.

Boston isn't at full strength, but this is a series it needs. Plus, Adley Rutschman has been ice-cold and dealing with an elbow injury. He's returning on Thursday. He's the guy to watch throughout the week. Boston needs his bat to start heating up. Can he do that against his old team in his old home ballpark? Boston needs it.