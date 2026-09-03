Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Key Series vs Rival Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have been cold over the last week. On Thursday, they will try to break out of it as they kick off an important American League East series against the Baltimore Orioles on the road at Camden Yards.

Boston dropped three out of four games against the New York Yankees on the road and then followed up with a series loss against the Seattle Mariners back home at Fenway Park, including a brutal 8-3 beatdown on Wednesday night.

Now, the Red Sox are sitting at 75-65 with 22 games left to go. Boston still has a cushion in the Wild Card standings for the No. 2 spot. The Red Sox have a 4 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the No. 3 spot. The Orioles are on the outside looking in on the playoff race and are looking to make a run for the No. 3 spot. Baltimore is 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland and six games behind Boston. This three-game series between the two American League East rivals could go a long way.

With that being said, here are the Red Sox's probables for the three-game set.

Thursday — Jake Bennett

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jake Bennett (64) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett looked elite his last time out. On Aug. 29, Bennett tossed six scoreless innings against the Yankees and struck out seven batters while allowing just three base hits. It was his second-straight solid outing after tossing seven innings against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 23 and allowing just three runs. Boston has needed it after a cold stretch for the lefty.

Friday — Ranger Suárez

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suárez didn't have the same luck as Bennett his last time out. The lefty took the hill against the Yankees on Aug. 30 and allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Suárez has made 24 starts so far this season and he has 3.64 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched. Boston needs a good outing out of him. The lefty has a 5.72 ERA over his last six starts in 28 1/3 innings pitched to go along with a 16-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Saturday — Sonny Gray

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray was skipped in the rotation during the Red Sox's last time through the rotation. He initially was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday against the Mariners. Instead, Jedixson Páez took the hill and allowed eight runs in the loss. Gray has been Boston's No. 1 hurler all season to this point. He has a 2.82 ERA in 25 starts. Boston gave him extra rest and made it clear that it was a necessity to keep him on the hill and healthy. Fortunately, he will return on Saturday.