Red Sox Pivot Away From Ranger Suárez, But Don't Panic Just Yet

After the Boston Red Sox took down the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, the organization gave even more good news as interim manager Chad Tracy said that Ranger Suárez was expected to be activated off the Injured List and take the mound on Tuesday night against Baltimore.

This no longer is the case, though.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe took to X and shared that Suárez is no longer in line for the start and that Eduardo Rivera will get the ball instead.

"Ranger Suárez will not start against the Orioles tonight," Healey wrote. "The Red Sox announced Eduardo Rivera will do so."

The Red Sox Won't Have Ranger Suarez On The Mound On Tuesday

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) walks off of the field at the end of the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up and noted that it's not a "substantial setback" for Suárez and instead, the club wanted to give him at least one more day.

"No substantial setback for Ranger Suárez, I’m told. Red Sox felt like he pushed himself pretty hard testing the groin over the last couple days and wanted to give him at least another day," Cotillo wrote.

Suárez's last start was on July 5 against the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on the Injured List afterward with a left groin strain.

This arguably is the right call to hold Suárez back for another day in large part because of the projected weather around Boston as well.

The forecast around Fenway Park isn't great, to say the least. Around Boston, the weather is rainy and in the 70s with a chance of showers, thunder and lightning throughout the day. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. At the time of first pitch, the weather is projected to be overcast with thunderstorms expected to come in the 8 and 9 o'clock hours.

There's at least a chance that the game doesn't get in. With a guy coming off the Injured List, you certainly don't want uncertainty. If he were to prepare and then get up and down due to the weather, it wouldn't be great. Plus, in general it probably would be for the best to avoid rainy conditions as someone is working their way back from a groin injury. That's speculation, but there's no reason to even risk Suárez.

Rivera already has been used as an opener by Boston twice. In six innings pitched, he's allowed three runs total as an opener. He'll be just fine — if Boston plays — and hopefully we see Suárez on the mound on Wednesday in better conditions.