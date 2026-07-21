Red Sox Get Ranger Suárez Back After Historic 14th Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox have their second-longest winning streak in franchise history after a thrilling 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Boston came back late and took down its American League East division rival thanks in large part to an eighth-inning go-ahead homer from Caleb Durbin. Then, Aroldis Chapman came in and closed the door for Boston with his 22nd save of the season.

It was Boston's 14th straight win, which is the club's second-longest winning streak in franchise history. Plus, it is Boston's longest winning streak since 1946.

If that isn't exciting enough for Red Sox fans, another thing that will add fuel to the fire is the fact that Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared after the game that Ranger Suárez will return on Tuesday against Baltimore, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox Are Getting More Firepower

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Ranger Suárez will return from the IL and start for the Red Sox tomorrow, Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote.

Suárez earned his second career All-Star nod this season in his first campaign with Boston. So far this season, Suárez has a 3.15 ERA and a 97-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91 1/3 innings pitched. The 30-year-old signed a five-year, $130 million deal with the Red Sox this past offseason and he has lived up to the hype with the club.

Suárez's last start came on July 5 against the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to a left groin strain. So, the Red Sox are already loaded right now, clearly. Now, one of the club's All-Stars is about to return to the field.

With the win on Monday, Boston is now 51-48 on the season. A few weeks ago, the Red Sox were 14 games below .500. Since then, Boston has pulled itself up from the dust in a 17-game swing. To go from being 14 games below .500 to being three games above .500 in just about a month is ridiculous.

This isn't something you see every year and Boston somehow is going to just get even better. On Tuesday, that will be because of the return of Suárez. On Monday, the Red Sox also got positive news about Marcelo Mayer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Hopefully, we're able to see Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony back on the field this season at some point. The Red Sox are the hottest team in the league and we haven't even seen them at their best. That should be a scary thought for other American League clubs.