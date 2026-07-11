Red Sox's Latest Roster Moves Create Rare Short Bench Vs. Mets

The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Mets on Saturday with only 12 available position players, according to reports.

As MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported on Saturday, the Red Sox elected to have rookie left-hander Eduardo Rivera make his first career major league start--and just his second appearance--against the Mets at Citi Field. A win would clinch the Red Sox their third consecutive series sweep.

Perhaps the real intrigue, however, comes from the roster moves the Red Sox are making to facilitate the start, which will leave them with a short bench for at least one game before the All-Star break.

Red Sox optioning Brett Harris, per report

Jul 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Brett Harris (25) is safe at second base as Chicago White Sox shortstop Luisangel Acuña (0) stands nearby during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cotillo also reported that the Red Sox were optioning infielder Brett Harris, recently acquired in a trade from the Athletics, to clear space for Rivera. That means for Saturday's game, the Red Sox will play with a three-man bench due to Willson Contreras serving the second game of five on his suspension.

On paper, the Red Sox should be at a disadvantage with a rookie making his first career start against two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta of the Mets. But then again, the starting pitching has been so good for Boston of late, and so contagious no matter who has taken the ball, that it's hard to bet against Rivera somehow rising to the occasion.

Plus, considering only two of Rivera's 20 appearances at Triple-A this season were starts, it's likely he'll only be asked to go through the batting order once before turning the ball over to a reasonably well-rested bullpen.

In those 20 appearances for the Worcester Red Sox, Rivera is 6-2 with a 2.84 ERA. He's struck out 46 batters in 38 innings, while allowing only 25 hits, but he's walked 21 batters.

There may well be a high-leverage role in the Red Sox's bullpen ahead of the 23-year-old Rivera at some point in the future. He was great in his first outing in the majors, a 3 1/3-inning scoreless appearance against the New York Yankees on April 20.

Can the Red Sox keep the good vibes rolling with an unusual roster? Saturday at 4:10 pm ET, we'll find out.