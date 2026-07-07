Red Sox 'Hopeful' After Ranger Suárez Adductor Scare

The Boston Red Sox have been dealt a bad hand all season long when it has come to injuries, but it sounds like they finally may have gotten some good luck.

Red Sox All-Star Ranger Suárez left his last start on July 5 early due to left adductor tightness. This came shortly after Boston lost Connelly Early to the Injured List. Plus, of course, Garrett Crochet is also on the shelf right now. The injuries are piling up and the updates have been overtly negative. For example, Early landed on the Injured List and the club insinuated that he's going to be alright. But then reports surfaced indicating that he's seeking a second opinion, which at least raises the alarm for him.

When it comes to Suárez, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy noted that he was at least a bit "concerned" about the lefty. But on Tuesday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared a positive update and reported that Boston remains "hopeful" that the lefty could actually avoid an Injured List stint.

The Red Sox Got A Positive Ranger Suárez Update

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Red Sox remain hopeful Ranger Suárez can avoid the IL and they'll see how he feels today," Cotillo wrote on Tuesday. "As of now, they'll go Tolle/Bennett/Sandoval in Chicago. That lines up Gray for Friday night [at] Mets. Saturday then in limbo with Tolle available for Sunday on regular rest."

If the Red Sox actually could get Suárez back on the mound in the mound without an Injured List stint, that would be massive for the club's chances of getting back into the American League playoff race. Right now, Boston is somehow just four games out of a playoff spot.

This is because the club is 8-2 over its last 10 games and has started to look like the club everyone hoped they would be. This is in large part because the pitching has been so dominant. Suárez is a big part of that and is one of the club's three All-Star representatives for a reason. He has a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts on the season so far.

It's been a long season for the Red Sox and most of the club's injury updates have been negative, like Crochet and Roman Anthony both missing over two months. While this is the case, it sounds like fans can let out a sigh of relief for Suárez. It sounds like he avoided anything serious, for now at least.