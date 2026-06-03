Red Sox Promote Former 1st-Rounder After Nick Sogard Injury

The Boston Red Sox have been bitten by the injury bug once again.

On Wednesday, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Boston is placing utility man Nick Sogard on the Injured List and promoting fellow utility man Anthony Seigler in his place.

"The Red Sox are placing utility infielder Nick Sogard (right side soreness) on the 10-day Injured List and promoting infielder Anthony Seigler from Worcester to take his spot on the team’s active roster, an industry source confirmed," McAdam wrote. "Sogard began feeling some soreness in his side over the weekend while the Red Sox were in Cleveland and that prohibited the switch-hitting infielder from hitting left-handed. He was not in the lineup Tuesday night when the Red Sox opened a brief three-game homestand against Baltimore."

Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports was the first to report that Seigler was leaving Triple-A Worcester to join the Red Sox.

The Red Sox Lost Nick Sogard To The IL

May 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Nick Sogard (20) runs to third base against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One topic that has been a big one around the club so far this season has been the club's brutal deal sending Kyle Harrison to the Milwaukee Brewers. Boston got Harrison from the San Francisco Giants in the Rafael Devers trade and then sent him to the Brewers in a package centered around Caleb Durbin. So far this season, Harrison has a 1.57 ERA in 11 starts, whereas Caleb Durbin is batting .186 in 53 games played. Boston has taken a lot of heat from the deal, but this decision on Wednesday will be another way to contextualize it.

Seigler was a piece that came to Boston in the deal, along with Durbin and Andruw Monasterio. Seigler is a former first-round pick and is just 26 years old. Before his promotion on Wednesday, he was slashing .298/.425/.471 with an .896 OPS, three homers, 21 RBIs, 22 walks, and seven doubles in 30 games. He was seeing the strike zone well, to say the least. He racked up more walks (22) than strikeouts (19) in his first 30 games in the Red Sox farm system.

He's another guy who can play both second base and third base for the Red Sox. With Marcelo Mayer shifting over to shortstop, Seigler certainly could have a solid role in front of him if his bat can carry over to the big leagues. He played in 34 games last season in the majors with Milwaukee and slashed .194/.292/.210 with a .501 OPS.