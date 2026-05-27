Red Sox Prospect From Mariners Trade Already Looks Like a Steal

Lots of prospects across Minor League Baseball have standout performances each night, but on Tuesday, Boston Red Sox catching prospect Luke Heyman might have been the player of the day.

Tuesday was Heyman's first day at High-A after earning a fast promotion in his first professional season. Drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 14th round last summer, Heyman was traded for right-handed pitcher Alex Hoppe, who the Red Sox might have lost anyway in the Rule 5 Draft.

Heyman sure made the most of that promotion, as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in his first game for the Greenville Drive. He's now up to eight home runs in his first 37 professional games, and is already beginning to enter the "catcher of the future" conversation for Boston.

Luke Heyman's two homers in High-A debut

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman (28) hits a double against the Kentucky Wildcats during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Heyman's ability to generate pull-side power with a minimal load is impressive. He's got lightning-quick hands that on first glance, appear to suggest a much higher offensive ceiling than his 14th-round draft status would indicate.

While home runs to left field are somewhat easy to come by at Fluor Field in Greenville, Heyman's both left the bat with that "no doubt" trajectory. If anything, the second one might have been in danger of not leaving the yard at Fenway Park because it was on a lower trajectory, but would get out in most major league parks with lower fences.

First of many for Luke Heyman! pic.twitter.com/R6QKx3NUV9 — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) May 27, 2026

So nice we got to see it TWICE! pic.twitter.com/6fryqudpQB — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) May 27, 2026

Heyman's slash line sat at .236/.390/.480 in his 37 minor-league games at the conclusion of play on Tuesday.

The Red Sox can't be pleased with the output they've received from Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong at the major league level this season, and their catching prospects at the upper levels of the minors are far from blue-chippers. Double-A backstop Johanfran Garcia is the top-ranked catcher in MLB Pipeline's updated Red Sox farm system rankings, but only sits at No. 26 in the organizational top 30.

With a few more good months of offense, Heyman could rise to the top of the heap among Red Sox minor-league catchers, and earning a future job in Boston would certainly justify the trade with the Mariners, even if he's not a star.