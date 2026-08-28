Red Sox Quietly Strike; Sign Veteran Catcher Tomás Nido

The Boston Red Sox quietly brought a nine-year veteran backstop into the organization on Thursday to improve the club's depth.

Nick John of Talk Sox initially reported that Boston signed veteran catcher Tomás Nido to a minor league deal. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com confirmed the news.

"Red Sox signed veteran catcher Tomás Nido to a minor league deal to add some depth, source says. [Nick John] first on this," Cotillo wrote.

When it comes to Nido, he's a solid depth piece to bring into the club at this time of the year. He hasn't played in the majors yet this season, but he has 333 big league games under his belt across nine seasons. He last played in the majors in 2025 as a member of the Detroit Tigers. That year, he played in 10 games and slashed .343/.361/.343 with a .704 OPS and two RBIs.

What To Think About The Tomás Nido Addition

Feb 24, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Tomas Nido (0) prepares to take batting practice before the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Nido has been down in Triple-A in the Tigers' organization. He has played in 43 games and was slashing .236/.317/.368 with a .685 OPS, three homers and 10 RBIs.

With Adley Rutschman missing the club's last two games of the Miami Marlins series, naturally this will lead some to worry if this move is indicative of a negative update coming for the All-Star backstop.

As of right now, that isn't the case. On Wednesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Rutschman "definitely" was doing better, but insinuated that the club just wanted to give him extra time to be ready for the weekend series against the New York Yankees.

This move seems to be much more of an Andrew Knizner replacement, rather than anything to worry about when it comes to Rutschman. Knizner was a depth option down in Triple-A for the Red Sox, but he exercised his opt-out clause back in early August and is now a member of the San Francisco Giants. Knizner played in 21 games with Triple-A Worcester and batted .317. With him gone, Nido would be a seamless replacement.

Then, of course, if an injury does pop up on the big league roster, he's someone with major league experience who could help at a moment's notice.

At this point, there's nothing to worry about when it comes to Rutschman, Red Sox fans. This is just another solid depth move for a club that has made a lot of them this season.