Roman Anthony, Trevor Story's Surprise AAA Decision Explained for Red Sox Fans

All eyes are on Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story right now.

When Anthony and Story left the field on Wednesday, it seemed like it was going to be the last time that either played for Triple-A Worcester with a return to Boston very likely. The Red Sox have a day off on Thursday before kicking off a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Trevor Story and Roman Anthony leave Polar Park for the night.



We will see them in Worcester tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/27RdvrlECr — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) August 27, 2026

Everything Is Alright

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws to second base to start a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Anthony and Story are close to returning and Friday in New York still does seem like the most likely option, but both stuck around for another day in Triple-A on Thursday. Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that the duo decided they wanted extra at-bats, but did acknowledge that a return on Friday is "still on the table."

"Roman Anthony just said he (and Trevor Story) decided they wanted to get more at-bats here in Triple-A Worcester today as opposed to wasting a day traveling to New York," Cassell wrote. "Joining the Red Sox in the Bronx tomorrow is still on the table — and is a decision the club will make after today’s rehab stint with the WooSox."

While it seemed very likely that Wednesday was going to be the last day for both Story and Anthony down in Triple-A, taking the extra day arguably was a good call. Worcester manager Iggy Suarez even said that he was surprised, as transcribed by Cassell.

"I was a little surprised but that's why we're here to accommodate those guys. But I was a little bit surprised," Suarez said.

On Wednesday, Story went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Anthony also went 0-for-4, although he struck out just once. With Boston not playing on Thursday, there's no negative to these two getting another day of at-bats at game speed.

Plus, the game is just in Worcester. A flight to New York is very quick. So, at the end of the day, Anthony and Story did the right thing. Hopefully, they continue to get their timing down and when they are activated — whether that is on Friday or later in the weekend — they are able to help Boston against the club's biggest rivals.

If you were in the faction of Red Sox fans concerned to see Anthony and Story still in Worcester on Thursday, don't be. Everything is fine. Just more prep work for their return to the bigs.