Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Pitcher; Promote Griffin Kilander

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of moves down in the minors on Wednesday, to say the least.

Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported a handful of minor league moves from the Red Sox on Wednesday, including the release of right-handed hurler Austin Ehrlicher.

"Flurry of Red Sox minor league roster moves today: RHP Griffin Kilander promoted to Portland, RHP Barrett Morgan promoted to Greenville, RHP Alex Kranzler assigned to Salem, LHP Carson Revay assigned to Salem, RHP Austin Ehrlicher has been released," Parker wrote on X.

Flurry of Red Sox minor league roster moves today:



- RHP Griffin Kilander promoted to Portland



- RHP Barrett Morgan promoted to Greenville



- RHP Alex Kranzler assigned to Salem



- LHP Carson Revay assigned to Salem



- RHP Austin Ehrlicher has been released — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) August 19, 2026

Austin Ehrlicher Released

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Boston Red Sox hat during warmups prior the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ehrlicher first joined the Red Sox's organization back in 2022 after being selected in the 18th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The 23-year-old appeared in just 29 games in the organization since then, including 15 starts.

Ehrlicher's professional career actually didn't begin until 2024. He took the hill for the first time professionally with High-A Salem in 2024 and appeared in two games. It was a good first impression. He pitched six innings that season and didn't allow a run. Injuries derailed his career to that point, so returning to the field in general was a positive.

In 2025, Ehrlicher pitched in 21 games down in the minors, including 12 starts, and actually was very good. He logged a 2.56 ERA and a 73-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 1/3 innings pitched as a member of Class-A Salem and High-A Greenville. This season, he pitched in just six games, including three starts, with High-A Greenville before being released.

Ehrlicher has great size at 6'5'' and he's still young. He's just 23 years old. While things didn't work out in the Red Sox's system, hopefully he can find his next opportunity.

Griffin Kilander To Double-A

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

On the bright side, the most intriguing move Parker reported was Kilander moving up to Double-A. Kilander is a 6'5'' righty reliever with a 5.04 ERA in 31 total appearances on the season across Class-A and High-A. His ERA isn't great, but the stuff is there. He has an 87-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 1/3 innings pitched. Again, the stuff is there, now he's moving up to Double-A Portland, where he's two levels below the majors.

Kilander was a 16th-round pick back in 2024 by the organization. That year, he logged a 1.23 ERA in four outings. In 2025, he had a 4.34 ERA in 20 appearances down in the minors. Now, he's moving up.

Most of the buzz around the organization right now has been about Roman Anthony and Trevor Story down in the minors on rehab assignments, but there's a lot more than that going on down in the minors at this point in the season.