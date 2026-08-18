Red Sox Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot After D-Backs Blowout

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Monday night to kick off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was a much-needed, feel-good win after going through a rut over the last week or so. Boston lost seven of its previous nine games before the series opener against Arizona. This cold streak naturally got the Red Sox fanbase into a tizzy. Boston went six weeks straight with just a few losses, including a historic 15-game winning streak. A few losses in a row immediately got fans up in arms and thinking about the beginning of the season when Boston was among the worst teams in baseball.

Still, even with that streak, there isn't cause for concern right now for Boston. Monday's contest was good and reinforcements are on the way with Roman Anthony and Trevor Story. Plus, Boston is in the driver's seat for an American League Wild Card spot still, even after going through that rut.

Right now, Boston has the No. 2 Wild Card spot in the American League and a six-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, who have the No. 3 spot. Barring some sort of massive collapse, Boston is going to be just fine.

The Red Sox Are Going To Be Just Fine

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, there are about six weeks left in the regular season. Boston will play its final regular-season game on Sept. 27 against the Chicago Cubs. Between now and then, there's going to be a lot of standings watching. Right now, the Red Sox's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is already down to 31.

That's actually the third-best mark in the league right now. The Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in the American League have their magic number to clinch a playoff spot all the way down to 23. The New York Yankees' magic number is at 29. Boston is just behind its biggest rival. This shouldn't shock anyone. The Red Sox have the third-best record in the American League. After Boston, there's the Chicago White Sox (33), and the Houston Astros (34).

So, if you're a Red Sox fans who was overly concerned last week about the club, don't worry. Unles the Red Sox go on some sort of long losing streak, this club will continue to be in the driver's seat for a Wild Card spot, at the very least.

Plus, again, Boston is just going to get better when Story and Anthony return. The Red Sox are trending up, not down.