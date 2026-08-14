Red Sox-Royals 2027 Field of Dreams Game: What to Know

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins faced off in the 2026 Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night.

It was the first time that the contest had been played since 2022. The Phillies came out on top and the league wasted no time announcing next year's contest in Dyersville, Iowa. For Boston Red Sox fans, it's going to be a special one.

The league announced that the Red Sox will take part in the 2027 Field of Dreams Game and face off against the Kansas City Royals.

The @RedSox and @Royals will take part in MLB at Field of Dreams in 2027! pic.twitter.com/XwElw2LNdG — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

Boston Will Play In The 2027 Field Of Dreams Game

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inaugural Field of Dreams contest was played way back in 2021 between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. The first two contests were played in 2021 and 2022, but then there was a four-year break before returning in 2026 on Thursday night with the Phillies and the Twins. The four-year break was for the construction of a new stadium.

Arguably, it is one of the most interesting promotions Major League Baseball has done in years. The contest is played in Dyersville, Iowa. This is in honor of the movie Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner.

The 2027 Field of Dreams game will be the first one to feature the Red Sox. On Friday, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy released a statement about Boston being picked for the contest.

“To have the Red Sox take the field in Iowa, in a place that reminds us why people fall in love with baseball, will be incredibly special,” Kennedy said. “Part of what has allowed baseball to endure for generations is its ability to evolve while still holding onto the traditions, memories and shared experiences that give the game its meaning.

“We can’t wait to experience that in Dyersville with our players, our fans and baseball fans everywhere.”

One thing that makes the Field of Dreams contest stand out is the small size. Rather than playing in the massive stadiums that teams are accustomed to nowadays, the Field of Dreams game is much smaller and more intimate. There were 7,163 people in attendance on Thursday night, including 26 Hall of Famers.

It's a special contest and it will surely end up being one of the highlights of the Red Sox's 2027 season. The 2026 season isn't even offer and yet it's safe to make that claim.