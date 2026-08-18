Red Sox's Blowout D-Backs Win Just Made MLB Modern Era History

The Boston Red Sox entered the day on Monday losers of seven of their previous nine games, including the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Clearly, the Red Sox had been in a rut and needed a game to get back on track. That came on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston kicked off a three-game series against the Diamondbacks and although it was a bit odd at the beginning, the Red Sox took care of business and came out on top, 11-1. The contest was a bit disjointed to start because of the fact that Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte didn't show up for the contest. He was scheduled to play, but simply didn't arrive at Fenway Park, which delayed the Diamondbacks' lineup and led to some drama early on.

The Reds Sox Erupted

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) singled to left then on to second base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Boston, it didn't matter, though. Everyone was at the ballpark and the Red Sox got back in the win column. Alec Gamboa got the start ahead of Brayan Bello and pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings. Then, Bello came in and tossed 4 2/3 innings while allowing just one run. The big story of the day was Boston's offense, though. It erupted. In fact, the Red Sox became the first team since 1949 to have each of their starters drive in a run, without striking out, as shared by OptaSTATS.

"The Red Sox are the first MLB team to have all 9 starters collect an RBI with none of them striking out since the Red Sox themselves did so against the St. Louis Browns on June 25, 1949," OptaSTATs wrote.

The @RedSox are the first MLB team to have all 9 starters collect an RBI with none of them striking out since the Red Sox themselves did so against the St. Louis Browns on June 25, 1949. pic.twitter.com/mgeJat1pJq — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 18, 2026

You certainly don't see that every day, huh?

All nine of Boston's starters didn't even all get base hits. Andruw Monasterio went 0-for-4 on the night, but did drive in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Six of the Red Sox's nine starters recorded multiple hits, including Nick Sogard, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Willson Contreras, Adley Rutschman, and Caleb Durbin. Of the group, it was most promising to see Rutschman start to get it going. He has taken some heat from Red Sox fans because of his slow start offensively in a Boston uniform. But he showed some flashes on Monday night.

The last week or so has been difficult for the Red Sox, but they got back on track in a big way on Monday.