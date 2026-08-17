Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Diamondbacks Series

The Boston Red Sox are ice-cold right now after dropping their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

Boston is 3-7 over its last 10 games after losing its series finale against the Pirates on Sunday, 8-3. Now, the Red Sox will try to get back in the win column on Monday night when they kick off a three-game series on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite the fact that the Red Sox are still in the driver's seat in the American League Wild Card race, the Diamondbacks series is one they need to win. The Red Sox are three games behind the New York Yankees for a Wild Card spot. Boston will kick off a four-game series against New York on Aug. 28. Between now and then, the Red Sox need to keep pace to give themselves a shot to move past the Yankees in the standings later on this month.

The Diamondbacks are a tough team and currently are just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot. The action will kick off on Monday night and the Red Sox are scheduled to send Alec Gamboa to the hill as an opener ahead of Brayan Bello.

Monday — Alec Gamboa

Jul 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Alec Gamboa (68) pitches during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gamboa is a 29-year-old rookie who has appeared in nine games so far this season in the majors. He's been better than expected as well. Gamboa has a 1.59 ERA and a 12-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 innings pitched.

After Gamboa takes the hill to kick off the action on Monday, Boston is expected to turn to Bello in a bulk role. Bello has been a revelation out of the bullpen so far this season and has had success behind an opener. The Diamondbacks will counter with lefty Mitch Bratt.

Tuesday — Ranger Suárez

Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) looks over to pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) after the end of the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suárez got back on track in his last outing on Aug. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays. That day, he went five innings and allowed just one run. It was the first time that he had pitched at least five innings since June 29, in part because he missed time due to injury. Arizona is scheduled to turn to righty Merrill Kelly.

Wednesday — Payton Tolle

Aug 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie is on an incredible run right now. On Aug. 7, Tolle tossed six innings against the Athletics and allowed one run. The bigger story was the fact that he struck out 14 batters. Then, on Aug. 13, Tolle took the hill against the Blue Jays and tossed eight shutout innings. He's on quite a run right now. Brandon Pfaadt will get the ball for the Diamondbacks to wrap up the series.