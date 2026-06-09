Red Sox's Chad Tracy Shuts Down Concerns About Boston's Clubhouse

With the Boston Red Sox struggling on the field, naturally it has led to a lot of conversations about the inner workings of the organization.

First and foremost, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's job security has certainly been a big talking point with the fanbase. But there is no reason for the speculation to continue at this point. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Monday that Breslow is not being fired. So, that topic can be put to rest.

There's been plenty of noise out there about the club's strategy for the upcoming 2026 trade deadline. Boston is looking to add. Breslow has made that point very clear. ESPN's Buster Olney even reported that ownership has gotten involved in trade talks. Clearly, Boston is looking to add.

But what about the club itself behind the scenes? Olney joined WEEI and said that the environment around the team right now is "terrible," based on information that he has heard from his sources. On Tuesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy joined WEEI and responded directly to Olney's reporting.

What's Going On With Boston?

May 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) is interviewed before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I can only comment to you guys on the environment within our locker room and it's fine," Tracy said. "I heard a little bit of that back and forth but I can assure you inside these doors with our staff, our players, that everybody's focus right now is on getting our team on a run.

"And for a lot of us, as you guys know, with the day-to-day of this and the things that, all of the other things we have to worry about on a day-to-day basis, like anything happening outside of here isn't productive for us, you know. Inside these walls, as far as prep and everything, this group is fine. They're together. We're still committed to getting this thing right and that literally is where our focus lies. And quite frankly, that's where it has to lie and the other stuff can just be a distraction."

When you're 10 games below .500, there's always going to be some negativity. Tracy made it clear that everything is "fine" in the clubhouse and worrying about outside noise is just a "distraction."

The full story of the 2026 Red Sox surely won't be told for a bit. If the club continues to struggle, at some point it wouldn't be shocking to see changes made. We've already seen Alex Cora and a handful of coaches get fired. Clearly, things haven't been perfect over in Boston this season. But winning solves all issues. Hopefully, the Red Sox can go on a run and fix whatever is going on.